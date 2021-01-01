Hard Rock Hotel Sioux City to provide suite experience for pets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel Sioux City announced the introduction of Hard Rock’s new pet program which will allow guests and their pets to enjoy the same hotel experience.

According to a release, developed in collaboration with its hotel teams, partners and pet owners, Hard Rock conducted extensive research to ensure the program implements the best practices and amenities possible, so guests and pets alike feel safe and relaxed while staying at the property.

Each guest room will be limited to two pets weighing 50 pounds or less.

Pets will be treated to SWAG bags upon check-in, and velvet memory foam beds for pets. Hard Rock Hotels also curated a list of procedures ensure an enjoyable stay for guests and their pets, which includes:

Confirm Hard Rock Hotel Sioux City’s policy about leaving pets unattended in the room. If leaving pets alone, leave an anxiety toy, fresh water and confirm the room temperature is suitable for the pet

If departing the property without your pet, confirm the crew at the front desk has your cell phone number in the event they need to reach you regarding your pet

Adopt a “pet with permission” approach when saying hello to other four-legged guests

When approached by someone asking to touch your pet, kneel next to your pet and ask the fellow guest to offer their hand palms up. If there is not a connect and your pet is uncomfortable, its best to refrain from petting at that time

Plan activities that include your pet and use convenient take-out meals to limit the pet’s alone time

Place the provided door hanger on the outside of your door alerting hotel staff your pet is occupying the room

For additional information about Hard Rock Hotel Sioux City, or to make a reservation, you can visit their website.