Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City to temporarily close hotel; implementing social distancing measures in casino

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that the hotel will temporarily close while implementing social distancing measures in the casino, effective immediately.

The hotel and casino said it’s dedicated to following guidelines by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local health departments to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.

The following strategies have been implemented, effective immediately:

The hotel will temporarily be closing beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The casino will be implementing social distancing measures, including turning off every other gaming machine and creating a distance between table games players. Additionally, machines will be continually cleaned and sanitized.

Performances inside Anthem will be postponed until April 15. We are actively working with performers to reschedule the shows for later this year, and tickets already purchased will be honored. Concerts that remain on the schedule are subject to change. The following performances have been postponed: Shannon Curfman (March 27) Head East (March 28) David Allan Coe (April 3) Boy Band Night (April 10)

The World Tour Buffet, valet service, and coat check are closed until further notice.

With the COVID-19 situation changing often, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will be open with ongoing communication with its guests and team members via various official channels, including social media.