Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City to reopen for lodgings on July 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that it will be reopening for lodgings on July 1.
The hotel management told KCAU 9 that the reopening will happen on July 1 at 12 p.m.
Officials said that temperature screening stations will continue to be positioned at all the entry points at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City location to ensure that no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino.
They mention all of its employees who work in the direct guest-service areas will wear marks as a part of their uniforms and guests are being encouraged to wear masks as well.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino said it will continue to implement the Hard Rock initiative Safe + Sound, which enhances sanitation measures, social distancing practices, and a dedication to providing a healthy and safe environment of its guests and team members.
The initiative will also include hotel specific protocols, but is not limited to the following:
- A welcome bag will be given out to guests with a face mask, personal hand sanitizer bottle and a what to expect instructional card
- A lobby greeter will welcome guests at the elevators and sanitize high touch points often
- Luggage checked in with staff will be sanitized with the guests permission
- Plexiglass partitions at the Front Desk
- Room service has been discontinued
- Remote controls are sanitized and wrapped
- Toiletries that are able to be sanitized will be put into a zip lock bag for single-use
- Extras will be delivered in a sealed bag
- Guest amenity deliveries are delivered with contactless procedures whenever possible
- Collateral, pens and other high touch non-essential items have been removed from all Guest rooms and available upon request
