Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City names Fisher new GM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced their new General Manager.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment names Doug Fisher to replace Jim Franke, who shared his decision to step down on Friday. He will take over the GM role starting on February 24.

Fisher is currently the General Manager of Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel in Pittsburg, Kansas since 2016.

He previously served as the Marketing and Entertainment Director for Kansas Star Casino near Wichita, Kansas.

“I’m excited to come back to Iowa. Hard Rock Sioux City is an amazing property and is a great entertainment destination for the region,” said Fisher. “Jim Franke has done a wonderful job as General Manager, and I will continue the momentum he and the Hard Rock team have created.”

Fisher has almost 25 years of casino operations experience, including several years in management positions at Diamond Jo Casino locations in Dubuque and Northwood, Iowa.

“Doug has proven his ability to successfully lead and we are very happy he will be overseeing Hard Rock Sioux City,” said Jonathan Swain, president of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. “His vision and depth of experience will benefit the operation and strengthen our presence in the Siouxland.”

“I look forward to getting to know the staff, vendors and all members of the team at Hard Rock, in addition to working with the Missouri River Historical Development,” said Fisher.

In December 2019, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment announced plans to purchase 100% ownership of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City from Warner Gaming.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

