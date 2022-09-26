SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that it is hosting “the ultimate” 90’s dance party featuring the musical group Fool House.

The release stated that they will be holding the event on Friday, November 18 and tickets can be purchased at the Hard Rock website or at the Rock Shop in the casino. The party is limited to guests 21 years of age or older.

The release added that Fool House will be paying homage to “the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk.” The show will feature sing-alongs, party throwbacks, and choreographed dances.