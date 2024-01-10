SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City announced that the rock band Clutch will perform inside the Anthem.

Clutch has a dense and diverse catalog of underground classics, released through major labels, indies and, since 2009, Clutch’s own Weathermaker imprint. Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, the band’s thirteenth studio album, is a summary of everything that helped spur the band’s giant leap forward into career longevity.

Clutch shares more in common with The Grateful Dead, Rush, and the Allman Brothers than their heavy riffs and heady twists of phrase might suggest.

“There’s no question that Clutch etched themselves a name in the pantheon of great rock

bands,” metal website Lambgoat wrote in 2004.

Rolling Stone described 2018’s Book of Bad Decisions as “bathed in the grit and liberal fuzz tone that have made their live shows legendary.”

The Clutch will perform on Jan. 17. Tickets are on sale Friday. They can be purchased at the Hard Rock Casino website or in person at the Rock Shop.

All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.