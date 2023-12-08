SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City announced the rescheduling of its class rock tribute band performance that was originally scheduled for Nov 17, 2023.

That Arena Rock Show is a high-energy tribute to classic rock ‘n roll. There will be performances of rock anthems from the 70s and 80s with hits from artists including Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and more.

That Arena Rock Show has been rescheduled inside the Anthem for Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here or in person at the Rock Shop.

Tickets purchased for the postponed show on Friday, November 17, 2023, will be valid for entry into the March 1, 2024 concert.