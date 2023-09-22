SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announces Drag Me to

Brunch Halloween edition featuring brunch and performances.

There will be performances by Aladdin Side, Alessandra Jacobs, Alex Kennedy Androgyny, Dren Kennedy, Oliver Clozoff, Persephone Shakers, and Ryan Spears inside Anthem on Sunday, Oct 29.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here or in person at the Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older. Brunch begins at 11 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and performances start at 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Costumes are welcome.

Please note that elaborate makeup or masks must be removable to enter the casino. Masks or makeup can be reapplied inside Anthem only. Nothing that resembles or can be used as a weapon is allowed. No exceptions will be made.