Hard Rock Casino to reopen next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City is scheduled to reopen pending state and local regulatory approval.

The scheduled reopening date is set for Tuesday, June 2 at 9 a.m., according to a release from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. The casino will also be operating under new hours until further notice:

Monday – 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday

Tuesday – 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Wedenesday (except June 2 when they open at 9 a.m.)

Wednesday – 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday

Thursday – 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday

Friday – 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday The casino will be open 24 hours on weekends and select holidays.



Due to a phased reopening plan, table games, valet, coat check, World Tour Buffet and Hard Rock Hotel will remain closed until a later date.

General Manager Doug Fisher said they are thrilled to welcome back guests and team members.

“The safety of each person who steps into our building is of the utmost importance, and we will continue working diligently with local and state authorites to ensure that our reopening is secure for everyone involved,” Fisher added.

Along with the reopening, the casino will make changes to some of its operations:

Casino entrances will be limited to the main and east casino doors.

The north entrance located near Main + Abbey will be open during Main + Abbey operating hours only.

Temperature screening stations will be postiioned at all entry points to ensure no one with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher enters the casino.

All Hard Rock team members who work in direct guest-service areas will wear face masks as part of their uniforms.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino also introduced a new Hard Rock initiative called Safe + Sound that includes enhanced sanitation measures, social distancing practices, and a dedication to provide a healthy and safe environment for their guests and team members.

The new initiative also includes, but is not limited to:

Floor decals to help guests maintain proper social distancing

Frequent sanitation of al screens, tabletops, and food and beverage outlets

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the property

The availability of anti-bacterial wipes throughout the casino

Appropriate spacing between games

For a full list of details click here.