SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City announced the upcoming show of musical comradery Dueling for Forces fundraiser.

The fundraiser will benefit Siouxland soldiers and veterans through the Support Siouxland Soldiers Care-Package Program inside Anthem. This foundation works to connect veterans and military family members with each other and to provide community resources to improve well-being

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought here or at the Rock Shop.

Shows at the Anthem are for those 21-years-old and older.