Hard Rock cancels performances in Battery Park for remainder of 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City has canceled performances in Battery Park for the remainder of 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding future restrictions on gatherings.

The following performances have been canceled:

Nelly (May 30)

Papa Roach (July 14)

Shinedown (August 7)

Those who have purchased tickets with a credit or debit card will receive a refund to their method of payment, according to a press release from the hotel and casino.

All transactions may take 7-10 business days to process.

Hard Rock says customers who made cash purchases can request refunds at the Rock Shop when the property reopens.

General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Casino, Doug Fisher said the safety of guest and team members comes first.

“Together, we will pull through this unprecedented time, and we will be ready to welcome everyone when we are able to re-open our doors and rock again,” Fisher said.

