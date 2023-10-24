SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After having to cancel their most recent performance at the Hard Rock last minute, a rescheduled date to see The Pork Tornadoes has been announced.

The Pork Tornadoes are one of the most popular cover bands in the state of Iowa, being well known for performing pop and rock hits from the 1980s through today.

The Pork Tornadoes will be returning to the Hard Rock’s Anthem stage on December 16.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Rock Shop or online on their website. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.