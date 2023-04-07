SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction season is here, and Sioux City’s Engineering Division has announced the upcoming closure of Harbor Drive.

According to a release, Harbor Drive is anticipated to be closing between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions, April 12 through April 15.

A detour will be posted during the closure, which will utilize South Patton Street, Blvd. of Champions and Murray St.

Harbor Drive will be closed April 12-15

The closure is to allow MidAmerican to finish repairs to their utilities in this area. Access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during this closure.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division advises motorists to reduce speeds, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs in regards to the closure.