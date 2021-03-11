Harbor Drive in Sioux City to close next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will see a road closure near Seaboard Triumph Foods this upcoming week.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, Harbor Drive will be closed from Boulevard of Champions to Expedition Court.

During the closure, a private contractor is making utility connections for a nearby property.

A detour will be available on Expedition Court, Al Haynes Drive, Seaboard Triumph Parkway, and Boulevard of Champions. See the detour below.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux City Engineering Division

City officials are expecting the closure to last from March 15 to March 26, and they want to remind drivers to be safe and follow traffic laws.