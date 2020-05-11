Happy Mother’s Day from KCAU 9 News!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday was a special day for moms all over Siouxland.

Many people who made plans for Mother’s Day this year turned to more virtual ways of showing their appreciation.

So this year, we’d like to share with you the moms who helped make us the people we are today.

First up, here’s KCAU 9 production staff member Logan Trobaugh.

This is his mom, Jamie. She’s also another one of our other production staff members, Melina Vazquez’s, mother-in-law!

Jamie, we hope you had a Happy Mother’s Day!

Next, is KCAU 9 production member Joey and his mom, Jana. Happy Mother’s Day!

Here’s another one of our production staff members, Christian and his mom, Auntonia, as well. Happy Mother’s Day!

We like to wish KCAU 9 weekend anchor Hannah Adamson’s mom, Michelle, a Happy Mother’s Day!

We also want to extend a Happy Mother’s Day to KCAU 9 weekend meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr’s mom, Jane, and her grandma, Judy.