Happy Days Heelan Auction to take place at Memorial Field

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The “Happy Days” Heelan Auction will take place on June 25 as an outdoor party with an online option available to participate as well this year.

The event will take place at Memorial Field from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be a live stream of the event at 7 p.m. on Bishop Heelan’s website.

The event will have a ’50s style dinner with grilled burgers getting served at Memorial Field where guests can watch the virtual auction on a big screen TV.

There will be hand sanitizer stations, space to maintain proper social distancing, and optional facemasks for folks who would like one to follow CDC guidelines.

The auction will feature a mini golden doodle puppy and a 13-foot long, custom-made shuffleboard table with wood from the gym floor of the pit in old Heelan, the stage, and handrails that were crafted by Rick Niles, who is a 1984 Heelan graduate.

Folks will be able to watch the event virtually, streamed from Heelan’s auditorium. The stream will be found on Heelan’s website or by clicking here.

The Heelan auction will also honor Leonard Gill, class of 1953, with the “Crusader of the Year” award and Pat Collins as “Distinguished Volunteer of the Year”.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit teachers’ salaries.

Heelan auction chair couples that will be helping navigate the virtual auction event are Chris and Joy Bogenrief, Ron and Katie Demers, Dave and Laurie Bentson, and Mike and Julie Maas.

“While this is different from the upscale event we usually offer, we’re grateful that COVID cases are decreasing and we have approval to gather outside at the field. We are celebrating our schools, our excellent class of graduating seniors, and Heelan’s 70th year,” BHCS President, Dr. John Flanery said.

Tickets for Memorial Field can be purchased here.