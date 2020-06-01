Happy Birthday to KCAU 9’s oldest alum who turns 104-years-old!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another incredible individual we’d like to highlight is KCAU 9’s oldest alum, Mr. Wilbur Hof, who turned 104-years-old on Saturday.

Mr. Hof wanted to share a special message in honor of the occasion regarding his time at Channel 9.

“I had a lot of help…. my wife Shirley. My wife helped me a lot,” said Hof.

Wilbur was an audio and video technician at KCAU back in the day and said he remembers working many long hours.

Wilbur, from all of us at the station to you, we wish you a Happy Birthday!