SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The celebration of Hanukkah is now underway for millions of Jewish people around the world, including some people right here in Sioux City.

“We’re in the first day of Hanukkah, we begin all of our days in the evening,” visiting Rabbi Meir Goldstein said on Friday. “So tonight we’ll begin the second night of Hanukkah.”

“It commemorates the fact that in 167 through 160 BCE, the Maccabees rebelled against the Syrian and Greek oppressors who were trying to impose Hellenistic religion,” Temple Beth Shalom Board Member Michael Potash said. “So it’s actually the first war that was fought for religious freedom, and everyone should be celebrating it.”

“There’s also the very famous story that comes a little bit later about only having one oil, enough oil for one day but lighting it up and lasting for eight days, which is why we celebrate Hanukkah for eight days,” Rabbi Goldstein said. “The biggest part of the celebration is the mitzvahm or the commandmentm of lighting the Hanukkah candle and placing it in the window. The idea is to [perform] Pirsum HaNes, to publicize the miracle that the holy one brought for us 2,200 years ago in the land of Israel. And we celebrate it today.”

“Personally I enjoy lighting the lights and the traditions around that,” Potash said. “And the food. It’s always very good.”

“Not only is it the beginning of the second night of Hanukkah tonight,” Rabbi Goldstein said, “but it also begins Shabbat, the Sabbath, which comes every Friday night and Saturday, once every seven days. So we have two holy days coming together, Shabbat and Hanukkah.”

“The people in Sioux City and all over the country and all over the world are terribly concerned about what’s going on internationally with antisemitism,” Potash said. “So when we can stand up and say we’re Jewish, this is Hanukkah, it’s very important to us. We’re hoping to get through to some people and they realize we’re not evil. We’re just trying to observe religion the way we want.”