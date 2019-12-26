Hanukkah celebration continues in Sioux city

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was the fifth day for the Jewish Festival of Lights, also known as Hanukkah.

The eight-day celebration commemorates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem. On each of the eight nights, a candle is lit in Hanukkah’s memory.

The Congregation Beth Shalom will be hosting a celebration inside their temple Friday at 6:30 pm. They plan to sing traditional songs, say prayers, and eat traditional foods.

Guy Greene, the Rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom, explained why people should understand what Hanukkah is and what it represents.

“People arise and they want their freedoms. Whether its political freedom or economic freedom and in this historical meaning, it was religion freedom,” said Rabbi. “I think it’s important that people know the religious meaning and the historical meaning of the holiday,”

The community is encouraged to join the free event. The last day of Hanukkah is December 30.