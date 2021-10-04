‘Hangin’ with Winners’: After five decades in TV, Siouxland native to release book filled with experiences

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — He’s a former KCAU general manager, but you can add author to the long list of accomplishments of Kingsley native Ray Cole.

After more than five decades in the TV business, Cole, and writing partner Rob Gray, is sharing the inspirational stories of success and uncommon achievement from many of those Cole met during his career.

Michael J. Fox, Dick Vitale, Bernie Saggau, and Rusty Wallace are just a few of the people included in his book, “Hangin’ with Winners.”

“I’ve told a lot of people that growing up in small-town Americana, which Kingsley, Iowa certainly qualifies as, sort of sets you off with a value system that helps chart your path. It’s humbling to look back at the myriad relationships I was able to forge over a career that now spans five decades,” said Cole.

While the book is available Tuesday includes segments with Fox, Barbara Walters, Jimmy Kimmel, and Dr. Oz, it also shares stories with Iowans including football coach Ed Thomas, Iowa State hall of famer Gary Thompson, and former governors.

“Governor Ray was somebody that deeply impacted me. Someone I was able to get close to. He was a broadcaster not everybody knew he owned radio stations with the great Frosty Mitchell,” added Cole.

Hy-Vee, Target, and Barnes and Noble are offering the book, with proceeds going towards several Iowa charities.

Anyone who wants to see more information about the book can go to the “Hangin’ with Winners” website.