Hangar Dance to help fund Midwest Honor Flights

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Midwest Honor Flight is already planning their next trip to the nation’s capital and you can help them by getting your groove on.

The organization brings local veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to veterans, like them. The Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices.

Midwest Honor Flight is hoping Siouxland will come out and support that mission during the upcoming Hangar Dance.

The dance is Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, 2600 Expedition Ct., Sioux City. That event kicks off at 7 pm.

The vintage singing trio, “The Beverly Belles,” will perform at the dance. There will also be dance lessons, a cash bar, silent auction, and access to the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

Tickets cost $35 online. Proceeds from will go toward helping defray the costs of taking veterans to Washington.

Tickets can be found here.