HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a gun and a cooler from a vehicle in Hull.

The sheriff’s office said the received a report of the theft Sunday morning around 7:40.

They said someone entered a vehicle and stole a Ruger 1911 .45 handgun and Yeti brand model 125 cooler.

The theft is believed to have happened between Wednesday and Saturday.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280