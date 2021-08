SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday morning, Sioux City fire crews were called to a McDonald’s.

Around 9:30 a.m., a fire was reported at 729 Hamilton Boulevard, which is one of the two McDonald’s on Hamilton Boulevard.

Officials stated a grease fire originated from a fryer, and it was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and hood system in the restaurant.

The McDonald’s will need to be closed until it is cleaned and reinspected by the health department.