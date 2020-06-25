Hamilton Blvd. to close for I-29 construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hamilton Boulevard will be closing at Interstate 29 as crews work on the interstate construction.

The closure of Exit 149 will start on July 7 at 12:01 a.m. It will remain closed until November 7, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

The I-29 ramps on Hamilton Boulevard will remain open during the closure.

Hamilton Boulevard traffic wanting to access northbound I-29 will use a detour turning right from Larsen Park Road and following the eastbound frontage road parallel to I-29 to Wesley Parkway and then following the westbound frontage road to Hamilton Boulevard.

A southbound detour will have drivers take northbound I-29, exiting at Riverside Boulevard, turning south and getting on southbound I-29 and taking the Hamilton Boulevard exit.

As always, drivers are being asked to drive with caution, slow down, and obey all traffic signs and signals during this time.

