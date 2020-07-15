Hamilton Blvd Hy-Vee gets mural addressing summer hunger

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee is partnering with Kellogg and Dr. Pepper to feed America’s hungry with their End Summer Hunger Program.

In an effort to bring awareness to the problem, a mural was painted in front of the Hamilton Boulevard store in Sioux City. The Summer Hunger Program runs through the month of July, and employees said they hope to raise 1.5 million meals for the hungry.

“Well, first off, I think it’s all of our duty to help out with people who need food or need help to get by. I think it’s an important thing that we all come together and do the things that we can do to help support these people and help them get food to eat,” said Store Director Mike Haiar.

Donations will go to Feeding America, and if you want to help out, you can buy participating products at any Hy-Vee.

