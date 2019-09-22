Hamfest held at Morningside Lutheran Church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People who share a love for radio gathering at the Hamfest in Morningside Lutheran Church Saturday morning.

Dozens of amateur radio operators brought out their vintage radio equipment to network and exchange information about their devices. There was also a flea market where some items were even sold or exchanged. One event organizer says it’s a way for radio operators to learn new skills.

“Everybody involved in amateur radio loves to talk about and it’s for all ages and there’s something for everybody. You can be science and technical oriented or you can just love to talk to people. It’s a great hobby,” said Lelia Garner the Iowa Section Traffic Manager.

This is the third year the Lutheran Church has hosted the event.