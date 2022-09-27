SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the spookiest time of the year and Siouxlanders can find a haunting event nearly every day this October.

Whether it’s a family-friendly pumpkin painting or an adult-only night on the town, Siouxlanders can find any event to keep the Halloween chills flowing. Events are listed in chronological order by date and will be updated as the month progresses.

Trunk or Treats can be found at the bottom of the page.

What: Fear Factory and Nightmare on 4th Street with over 10,000 square feet of haunted walkthroughs.

When: Begins on Friday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue on weekends until Halloween.

Where: Historic Fourth – 1229 4th Street, Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: $12 for one haunt, $20 for both

Zombie pit where the undead roam. Nightmare on 4th Street has over 5,000 square feet with live actors, special effects, and animatronics.

What: Hocus Pocus inspired pottery painting event.

When: Friday, September 30, from 5:30 to 8 P.M.

Where: Pickled Palette – 4014 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: $8 per person, pottery cost is additional, registry required

Choose your own paint and colors and paint a variety of Hocus Pocus-themed pottery. Light snacks will be available, bring your own beverages.

What: Stories and activities featuring friendly monsters, silly spiders, and more.

When: Saturday, October 1, at 11 a.m.

Where: Sioux City Public Library – 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City

Type: Kids Event

Cost: No cost listed

At the end of the storytime, attendees will be able to craft a spider of their own. There is free parking on weekends, and registry is required. Space is limited and anyone who is unable to attend the event is asked to cancel their reservation by following the link in their confirmation email.

What: The children’s department will be painting artificial pumpkins to kick off the month of October.

When: Saturday, October 1, at 1 p.m.

Where: South Sioux City Public Library – 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City

Type: Kids event

Cost: No cost listed

Pumpkins can be submitted for the pumpkin decorating contest or they can be taken home. Supplies will be provided by the library.

What: Trick or Treat walk-through event throughout the campsite.

When: Saturday, October 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Willow Creek Campground – 445 Park Lane, Le Mars

Type: All ages

Cost: Free

Decorate a campsite and hand out candy, camp spots are limited. No motorized vehicles of any kind are allowed. Trick or treating is open to the public. All parking will be located in the upper lot, and sign-up for door prizes will be at the entrance.

What: Paint ceramic jack-o-lanterns.

When: Sunday, October 2, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Pickled Palette – 4014 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: Prices vary, and tickets are available online. Additional pumpkins are stated to be available for purchase.

Once your pumpkin is painted to your satisfaction, fill it with candy or a tea light. The paint is non-toxic and non-staining. All ages are welcome.

What: Paint party, hocus pocus costume contest, and a Hocus Pocus trivia.

When: Saturday, October 8, at 5 p.m.

Where: New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: $20 for paint party, $20 for trivia

The night will start off with a paint party. The party will have paint, snacks, drinks, and you’ll be provided a canvas. Space is limited, reserve tickets here, and pay for tickets at the door. When the party has ended, the costume contest will begin. The most creative reproduction of a Hocus Pocus character’s costume will win prizes from local business partners. Following the contest will be the trivia. Groups of three will begin answering questions at 7 p.m. to see who knows the Hocus Pocus movie the best.

What: First annual Dumkrieger Haunted House Party.

When: Saturday, October 8, at 7 p.m.

Where: 3101 Nebraska Street, Sioux City

Type: No age requirement listed

Cost: no cost listed

This event will have drinks, dips, and more. Donate to keep Jeremy Dumkrieger on the radio.

What: Work with two-part resin, molds, and glow-in-the-dark mica powder to make Halloween-themed art pieces.

When: Thursday, October 13, at 6 p.m.

Where: South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City

Type: Must be 14 years or older as attendees will be working with chemicals.

Cost: No cost listed, register here

Safety gear will be provided by the library and must be worn at all times. Attendees will be required to sign a waiver, and it is recommended that you wear long sleeves, full-length pants, and closed-toe shoes.

What: Create a button with the library’s button maker and watch a Halloween movie, complete with popcorn.

When: Monday, October 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: South Sioux City Public Library – 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: No cost listed

The reference department assistants will be hosting the event in the Cafe.

What: Walk through the haunted woods at Bacon Creek.

When: Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 from 7 to 9:30

Where: Bacon Creek Park – 5015 Correctionville Road, Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: $10, pre-purchase required. Free for children under 2 years.

The hike is a half mile long and attendees must register by October 18.

What: Make haunted houses using sweets.

When: Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m.

Where: South Sioux City Public Library – 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City

Type: Kids event

Cost: No cost listed

This event will be held in the Children’s Area.

What: Darts tournament.

When: Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m.

Where: Q and Feather Again – 1700 Business Highway 75 North, Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: $30 per team

Sign-up begins at 1 p.m. and darts begin at 2 p.m. Bring your own team, all games will be 701 one Open In and Double Out. There will also be 50/50 raffles. Questions can be directed to Heidi Nelson at 712-229-7744 or Karen Heinemann at 712-251-2589.

What: paint a Halloween-themed 3D printed object that’s printed with the library’s 3D printer.

When: Wednesday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: South Sioux City Public Library – 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City

Type: Open to anyone over the age of 14.

Cost: No cost listed

Halloween music will play throughout the library Cafe during the event. Registration will be required. Follow the Facebook event for updates.

What: MidAmerican Energy Company presenting a community Trick or Treat inside the Tyson Events Center.

When: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Where: Tyson Events Center – 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

Type: Family-friendly and open to the public

Cost: Free

There will be 30 different local businesses that will be handing out candy. The trick-or-treat will be one-way throughout the building and start at the Primebank Box Office. Businesses interested in handing out candy can click here for additional information.

What: 2nd annual costume camp, dress up as your favorite sports team or athlete.

When: Saturday, October 29, at 10:30 a.m.

Where: United Sports Academy – 300 Centennial Drive

Type: Grades K-5

Cost: No cost listed, click here for registration.

All campers will receive a Halloween treat bag and prizes will be awarded for Best Costume.

What: Comic giveaway.

When: Saturday, October, 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: ACME Comics – 1622 Pierce Sreet, Sioux City

Type: Open to the public

Cost: Free

ACME is celebrating Halloween by giving away free comics to fans. Costumes welcomed.

What: Trick or treating along with a costume contest for kids and adults.

When: Saturday, October 29, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Erstwhile Studios – 510 5th Street, Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: Free tickets are available here

The event will feature door prizes, refreshments, trick or treat game, costume contests, oracle reading, and special classes.

What: Costume Party and Haunted Circus that benefits Camp High Hopes.

When: Saturday, October 29, at 5:30 p.m. and again at 11:30 p.m.

Where: South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 East 4th Street, South Sioux City

Type: Not suitable for children

Cost: Individual tickets start at $100, and additional tickets for groups are available. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

The event will have drinks, dinner, a live and silent auction, and live music.

What: Karaoke and Costume Contest.

When: Saturday, October 29, at 7 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – 111 3rd Street, Sioux City

Type: 21 and older

Cost: Free

A live band will be available for Karaoke. Sign-up for the contest ends at 8:30 with only 20 spots available. There will be prizes for best performance and best costume. Elaborate makeup and masks must be removable in order to enter the casino. Make-up can be reapplied in Anthem only. Nothing that resembles or can be used as a weapon is allowed.

What: Costume party.

When: Saturday, October 29, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Baacker’s Sports Bar inc. – 18 2nd Street NW, Le Mars

Type: Must be 21 or older

Cost: No entry cost listed, select drinks will have specials.

There will be cash prizes for best dressed, best female, and best male.

_______________________

Don’t see your Halloween event listed? Email Journalist Ariel Pokett at apokett@kcautv.com or kcaudigitalnews@nexstar.tv to have it added!

_______________________

What: Fall activity inspired by “Dude Perfect”

When: Sunday, October 30 at 11 a.m.

Where: Grace UMC – 1735 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City

Type: All ages

Cost: No cost listed, registration required

There will be game stations where kids can use tickets to play games in three categories: solo play, battles, and record-breakers. Registration will be available starting October 1.

What: Shop local thrift stores on the Halloween party bus event.

When: Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: Rustic 2 Refined, 2000 Pierce Street, Sioux City

Type: No age requirement listed

Cost: $40 per person, attendees must register at Rustic 2 Refined.

Itinerary to be announced. Snacks and drinks will be provided at participating locations, and participants will be entered into a drawing for gift cards for each store on the route. Attendees that wear a costume will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

What: 4 versus 4 Volleyball tournament.

When: Sunday, October 30, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: United Sports Academy – 300 Centennial Drive, Suite 170, North Sioux City

Type: Teams of various ages, see below.

Cost: Each team is subject to a $100 entry fee. Entry fees increase to $125 if teams register after October 10

There will be 8 courts and four divisions. Grades five and six, grades seven and eight, high school (grades nine through 12), Adult Co-ed. Teams must have four to six players, student teams must be all girls. Adult teams have to have at least two female players. Games will be 2 sets to 21 points. No coaches, no referees, and concessions will be available.

Additional information can be found by clicking the above hyperlink.

What: Trick or Treat Trail.

When: Sunday, October 30, at 2 p.m.

Where: 903 Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff

Type: Family-friendly

Cost: No cost listed

Snacks, Games, and Crafts

What: A fun-filled evening before the commencement of Trick-Or-Treating.

When: Monday, October 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City

Type: Kids event

Cost: No cost listed

Treats, games, and winners. The winner of the Pumpkin Decorating Contest will be announced.

What: Kids get candy and parents get to check out cars.

When: Wednesday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Riverside Elementary School – 2303 Riverside Boulevard, Sioux City

Type: Family-friendly

Cost: No cost listed

Small prizes for good costumes and the best-decorated cars. Car spots open at 5:30 p.m. and are first come first serve.

When: Thursday, October 20, at 5 p.m.

Where: Heartland Counseling Services Inc. – 917 West 21st Street, Sioux City

Type: Family-friendly

Cost: Free

The event will feature food and candy.

When: Saturday, October 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church – 2039 S St. Aubin Street, Sioux City

Type: Family-friendly

Donate $10 to decorate your truck and the church will give you candy to hand out. The donations will go to the Church Food Distribution. Wear a costume and head to the West Parking lot for the Trunk or Treat.

When: Sunday, October 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA – 5200 Glenn Avenue, Sioux City

Type: Family-friendly

Cost: Free

Decorated cars will be parked in the upper lot for trunk or treating. Bring a bag and a costume.

When: Thursday, October 27, at 5 p.m.

Where: Siouxland Community Health Center – 1021 Nebraska Street, Sioux City

Type: Family-friendly

Cost: Free

Decorate a trunk and costume up. The event will take place in the main parking lot on the back side of the building off of Pierce Street.

When: Thursday, October 27 at 5 p.m.

Where: Siouxland Mental Health Center – 625 Court Street, Sioux City

Type: Family-Friendly

Cost: No cost listed

Music, Candy, and Games.

When: Saturday, October 29, at 1 p.m.

Where: Telco Triad Community Credit Union – 1420 Tri View Avenue, Sioux City

Type: Kids Club Members

Free candy and a costume contest for kids club members. There will be a prize for the best kids’ costume, and there will be a vote for attendees’ favorite trunk.

_______________________

