Half of Sioux City’s 2020 snow removal budget used for snowstorm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Frostbite is something snowplow operators don’t have to worry about as city, county, and state plows remain on the road Friday night.

The City Finance Department tells KCAU 9 that half of this year’s snow removal budget has been used.

“Our biggest concern isn’t the budget. Our concern is making sure the streets are safe. So whatever it takes for us for the rest of the winter to get the streets to where they need to be, we’ll spend it,” said Donna Forker, Finance Director.

Forker said changes in other people’s budgets will be made in order to accommodate any over-spending in the snow removal budget.