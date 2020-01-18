Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Half of Sioux City’s 2020 snow removal budget used for snowstorm

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Frostbite is something snowplow operators don’t have to worry about as city, county, and state plows remain on the road Friday night.

The City Finance Department tells KCAU 9 that half of this year’s snow removal budget has been used.

“Our biggest concern isn’t the budget. Our concern is making sure the streets are safe. So whatever it takes for us for the rest of the winter to get the streets to where they need to be, we’ll spend it,” said Donna Forker, Finance Director.

Forker said changes in other people’s budgets will be made in order to accommodate any over-spending in the snow removal budget.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories