SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hairball will be returning to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center.

The band will be performing on April 22 and tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through more than two hours of homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith.

A release from Spectra Experiences states, “Don’t confuse Hairball with the countless “80’s Tribute” bands across the country. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and expression of music that isn’t simply a retro flashback, it’s a way of life!”