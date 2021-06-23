Hail destroys thousands of dollars worth of cornfields

REMESEN, Iowa (KCAU) – For farmer Travis Tentinger, the severe drought conditions in Cherokee County are nothing new.

“Drought’s been an issue since last year,” Tentinger said.

Now Tentinger faces yet another weather-related problem.

“We prayed for rain, but we got hail with it,” Tentinger said.

Tentinger says hail during Tuesday’s storm destroyed four of his eight cornfields.

“I’ve never lost a complete crop like this before, so this is a first for me,” Tentinger said. “Yeah, I talked with a few of the older guys that, you know, generation older than me–they’ve never seen it this bad, this widespread.”

Tentinger says he’s likely facing a July 1st deadline to get roughly 150 acres replanted.

“Yeah, we’re not a hundred percent sure, maybe, we may have time to replant it yet, but it’s pretty late in the season,” Tentinger said.

That could mean a loss of $180,000 worth of corn that would have been used for cattle feed. While insurance could cover up to 80% of expected yield, Tentinger says he’ll have to buy corn elsewhere in anticipation of a local feed shortage.

“We’ve been scrambling all day trying to figure out what we’re going to do for feed this fall, not having this corn, and so, that’s probably our biggest concern right now is feed. Yeah, hopefully, it’s a once in a lifetime storm, and never happens again,” Tentinger said.