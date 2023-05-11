SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In Siouxland, spring storms often bring wind, lots of rain, and hail. Depending on the size, hail can be very destructive, especially to vehicles left out in the open.

The best way to prevent damage is to park it in a garage or cover it with thick blankets. A local autobody repair shop said it can be difficult to prevent hail damage from happening.

“It’s just one of those things where you’re going to be at the right place at the right time for it to happen. It’s mother nature doing its thing. It’s hard to really guess it but recently, we have seen a lot more of it happen, with all the hailstorms going on right now, and the hail that just happened just north of us, ” said Leif Jetton, of Prestige Collision.

If you have hail damage on your car most auto-body shops can do a damage estimate in under an hour but getting all those dents out will likely take a few days.