Habitat for Humanity welcoming applicants until end of October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications until the end of October.

From October 1 to October 31, applications can be submitted for 2022 home builds in Sioux City, Alton, and Hospers, according to a press release from the organization.

“We believe that everyone deserves a safe, decent, and affordable home. Unfortunately, for too many, the inability to get a traditional home loan stands in the way of that dream. Habitat reduces or eliminates many of the barriers to homeownership so more families can thrive in a place they can call their own,” Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Anne Holmes said.

The structure locations and descriptions can be found below:

Sioux City near Unity Elementary School: Townhome for two families

Alton: Single-family home

Hospers: Single-family home

To see qualifications for applying, those interested can visit this website to see more information.

“We firmly believe that through shelter, families are empowered to take care of themselves and their families, build their own futures, and feel the stability that owning a home provides,” said Holmes.

To submit an application, copies need to be sent to info@siouxlandhabitat.org or mailed to the Siouxland for Habitat Humanity office at 1150 Tri-View Avenue in Sioux City.

A phone line is available for Siouxlanders with questions at 712-255-6244 ext. 6.