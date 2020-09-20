Habitat for Humanity home dedication for Sioux City family

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City family has finally received the keys to their Habitat for Humanity home.

The Hill family has been a part of Siouxland for over a decade and are the newest Habitat partners to complete their home with the non-profit.

Friends, family, and volunteers that helped with the project came to dedicate the home earlier on Saturday. The family tells KCAU 9 News they couldn’t be more excited about this incredible opportunity, saying it was a long journey to get there.

“You’re not only working on your home, you’re working on different homes. You have to take some courses. There’s a down payment that you have to pay. There’s a lot of things with it that you have to do, so it’s not, it’s you know, they’re a hand up, not a hand down,” said Shonkita Hill.

