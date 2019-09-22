Habitat for Humanity held 6th annual Bacon Fest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Habitat for Humanity held its sixth annual Bacon Fest over at Battery Park on Saturday.

Fourteen vendors handed out nearly every conceivable way to dish up the slice of heaven and the best part about is that its all guilt-free calories, sort of. All of the money raised at bacon fest goes to helping local Siouxlanders in need of housing and that’s worth the extra time in the gym.

“There are people in this community that are living in sub-standard housing they’re too crowded, they don’t have adequate heating or cooling, maybe the windows or the walls leak in the winter, maybe there are indoor air quality issues, maybe they need to get out of there for various reasons. Habitat is there to help so when you help Habitat, you help people that are truly in need,” said the Executive Director Of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, Fred Hexom.

Along with all the vendors, there were tons of activities for the whole family including games and the always popular bacon eating contest.