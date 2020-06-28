Habitat for Humanity celebrates new North Sioux residents

A group of Siouxlanders beat the heat to help welcome a family into their new home.

North Sioux City gained some new residents Saturday as Tim and Melissa Graff were handed the keys to their new home provided by Siouxland Habitat for Humanity (SHFH).

Family, friends and volunteers on the project gathered to help dedicate the newly completed home, while also following Covid-19 state and local guidelines.

We spoke with Tim, Melissa, and their four boys about what it takes to be a partner family.

“For us, that was really important to see and at the end of this that kind of spirit we were left with, even though we may not receive things in the future for our donated time somebody else will and I think as a community moving forward, that is where we all need to be,” said Tim Graff.

They are the third partner family to have a home on that street.

If you would like to become a SHFH Partner Family, click here.