SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland family is one step closer to a new home.

Members of Habitat for Humanity as well as the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new project.

A family of eight is receiving a new home. Ahmed Jamar, via a translator, said he and his family are currently living in a small apartment and he’s thankful they’ll soon have a larger living space to call their own.

“My kids are in a two bedroom apartment. It’s not enough for us. I have six kids plus me and my wife. That’s too small for me,” said Jamar.

He submitted the application back in March. Executive director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, Anne Holmes, said multiple concerns with the Jamar family’s current living situation led the committee to select them for this project.

“Our family today is a family of eight living in a two bedroom apartment, so that’s definitely an overcrowding scenario. It could be an infestation, which this family had as well. They definitely had a mouse infestation in their apartment,” said Holmes.

The Jamar family will help make their new home a reality. They’ll put in 500 hours of work alongside staff members. Construction will begin in a few weeks.