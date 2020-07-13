Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for new partner family in Yankton

Today proved a pretty hot, but sunny day for folks with Habitat for Humanity in Yankton.

Volunteers broke ground on a home for Regi and Alicia Gadsden and their family of five. Organizers tell KCAU 9 News that holding a ceremony at the start of the project allows partner families and volunteers to not only build the home, but also their relationship.

They say Habitat for Humanity homes are a labor of love for both volunteers and partner families.

“We understand that Habitat has done a bunch of stuff for communities. They’ve been doing it for a long time and it’s up to us to keep that going for the community, keep growing it, and like I said, keep passing it forward and make a lot of people’s dreams, hopes, and wishes come true,” said Reginald Gadsden, Habitat partner family member.

This will be the 44th home that the Yankton and Clay County Habitat for Humanity organization has built.