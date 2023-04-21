SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity announced their first home-building project in Sioux Center.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has been around since 1992 and has built roughly 80 homes for people in need.

This year, Nancy Martinez and her seven children were chosen to be the occupants of a soon-to-be newly built home.

Kurt Franje with Siouxland Habitat for Humanity said the family is thrilled and happy to be chosen.

“it’s supposed to be a nice starter home for the family, so it’ll be around 1,120 square feet and have a full basement, a total of five bedrooms, two bathrooms,” Franje said. “It will have an attached garage with it. So yeah, it’ll be a nice place for a family to get a start in.”

The construction is expected to start the May 1 and be done hopefully before the end of the year.

Franje said that Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers and would be happy to have more hands help with this project.