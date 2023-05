SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa are asking for the public’s help in solving a gunshot investigation.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at a home north of Sioux Center just after 6:30 Thursday night. The homeowner says a bullet was shot through a window and hit a cabinet inside the home.

Several neighbors also reported hearing a gunshot. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 712-737-2280.