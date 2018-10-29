Gunman kills 11 people inside synagogue

PITTSBURGH, PA - The man accused of unleashing the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U-S is scheduled to stand before a judge Monday afternoon, facing charges that could include the death penalty.

One day after what's believed to be the worst attack on the Jewish community in the history of our country, this tight-knit Pittsburgh neighborhood remains gripped by despair and disbelief.

On Saturday morning a gunman opened fire in a beloved synagogue as an unsuspecting congregation was trapped inside.

Eleven people murdered simply because of their religion. The dead including two brothers, and a married couple in their 80s.

According to court documents the suspect, Robert Bowers, told authorities he wanted "All Jews to die."

His violent attack is now being investigated as a hate a crime and he's facing more than 20 counts that are eligible for the death penalty.

