SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Sioux City police are investigating gunfire that hit a house in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1500 block of McDonald Street just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police told KCAU 9 that the incident began with a fight before several shots were fired at the home and vehicles in the driveway.

There are no known injuries from the incident.