Gun used in Sioux City shooting was stolen, court docs state

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Last week, a man was shot in Sioux City, and court documents have additional information about the incident.

On Friday, Sioux City Police arrested three people after an altercation-fueled shooting on Nebraska Street.

Court documents said Miracle Walls, Joy-Esther Scott, and Eric-Jaheim Word were in vehicles that blocked the path of a driving woman around 3 p.m. The woman was able to escape the blocked path, but Walls and Scott got out of their vehicle, opened the woman’s door, and assaulted her.

The documents claimed both women admitted to being at the woman’s car, but only Scott admitted to assaulting the victim.

Before the assault, the victim had called her brother to tell him she was being followed. Her brother arrived during the assault, documents said. Word and another man stopped the brother from coming any closer, and Word allegedly shot the brother in the lower back and the chest.

The court documents also stated the gun was stolen, and the shooting victim received life-threatening injuries.

Walls, 23, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond for second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.

Scott, 39, of Sioux City, was booked into the same jail on a $10,000 bond for second-degree burglary.

Get news sent directly to your email.

Subscribe to KCAU 9 Newsletters here.

Word, 19, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail as well on a $30,000 bond for attempted murder, going armed with intent, traffic stolen firearm, and willful injury.

The next court appearances are all scheduled for October 5.