SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another point of contention whenever a mass shooting happens is stricter gun laws.

A recent gallop doesn’t support the idea. Only 36% of those polled said they were dissatisfied and wanted gun control laws.

A move to universal background checks on all gun sales generally receives more support.

According to the FBI, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System conducts background checks on people who want to own a firearm or an explosive as required by law.

Chase Cejka co-owns a local gun shop, American Brothers in Arms, and conducts checks on buyers. he said there’s plenty of room to improve these protections without enacting more gun laws.

“You know, if you get someone off on probation or something and their record gets expunged, that no longer shows up on their background check anymore. We just need to charge based on the laws we have now. I think if we could find a way to enforce our current laws better, maybe let’s give a stiffer sentence on what we have on the books before we add stuff because more laws isn’t going to change the way people act,” said Cejka.

Another issue, according to Cejka, is the amount of time it can take the FBI to complete a background check. he said oftentimes the check isn’t done in the five days required by law allowing dealers to sell the gun.