MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Fair official opened its gates on Wednesday and fair officials said that they’re estimating more than 100,000 people to come through their gate over the five-day fair.

KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson attended the fair on Thursday in order to ask a fraction of that 100,000 people what they believe the weather may be looking at coming up.

The Woodbury County Fair will be open through Sunday with a variety of events offered throughout, including a new event called Cow Pie Bingo.

You can watch the Woodbury County Fair Guest Weather segment in the video player above.