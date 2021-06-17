Gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith makes stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than a year before Iowans head to the polls to vote for governor, the newest candidate made a stop in Siouxland Thursday.

Democratic candidate Ras Smith talked with constituents at Jackson Street Brewing in Sioux City. Smith currently serves as a state representative for Waterloo.

Smith said what made him run for the governor’s office.

“The Iowa that I know has taught me the true meaning of community, showing me that you’re not defined by just the work that you do but defined more by what we’re working towards. That’s building a strong foundation for our families and our children, to be prosperous into the future. That’s the Iowa that I know and love, and that’s the Iowa that I’m fighting for,” said Smith.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet announced if she is is running for re-election in 2022.