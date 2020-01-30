Guatemalan man sentenced for illegally re-entering the U.S., using fraudulent social security card

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Guatemalan man who entered the country illegally and used a fraudulent social security card to obtain employment was sentenced to 168 days on January 28.

The arrest comes after a traffic stop in Sioux County.

Ismael Lopez-Lopez, 26, Guatemala, received his sentencing after pleading guilty on October 3, 2019, to one count of illegal re-entry and one count of misuse of a social security number.

According to a press release, Lopez-Lopez admitted he illegally entered the United States from Guatemala in 2016 and used a fraudulent social security card to obtain employment.

Lopez-Lopez was arrested in Sioux County for a traffic offense on August 9, 2019.

Fingerprints were obtained from Lopez-Lopez, and it was determined that he had previously been deported and was back in the United States illegally.

Lopez-Lopez gave law enforcement the name of his employer in Rock Valley.

After an official check of social security records, it was determined that the social security number Lopez-Lopez used to apply for the job was assigned to someone other than him.

Lopez-Lopez was sentenced to serve time in Sioux City.

