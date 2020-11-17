GT/RA School District moves to hybrid learning to due COVID-19 cases

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire School Districts will move to hybrid model of learning due to positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the district, GT/RA is experiencing an upward trend of positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff, leading officials to make the switch. This will be implemented starting Monday, November 23rd and continue until such time that the school is able to return to a regular schedule or make changes due to updated information.

This Hybrid model will discontinue the early out Wednesdays, and replace them with something different. This Hybrid model will include 2 virtual days each week for the MS and HS students All virtual learning activities and assignments are required and graded.

Elementary students (including Graettinger PK) will continue in person learning every day, with a difference being that on Monday and Tuesday, with a dismissal at 2:30 for PD and planning. Like the MS/HS, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be full days.

The Schedule overview for school looks like this:

Day Elementary MS/HS Comments

Monday In-Person Virtual Day 2:30 Release

Tuesday In-Person Virtual Day 2:30 Release

Wednesday In-Person In-Person 3:30 Release

Thursday In-Person In-Person 3:30 Release

Friday In-Person In-Person 3:30 Release

After school activities at the MS and HS will continue, with a shuttle being arranged to transport students to school in time for practice. No changes have been made to transportation after activities.