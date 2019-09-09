Growing number of women entering police forces

Just last week Jaycee Vander Berg officially joined the Le Mars police force becoming the department's third female police officer ever

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Another session of Iowa law enforcement classes are underway at Western Iowa Tech and those taking the classes are changing.

Just last week, Jaycee Vander Berg officially joined the Le Mars police force, becoming the department’s third-ever female police officer. If recent trends continue, she most likely won’t be the last.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for a short while, but a lot of people know people at le mars and they speak very highly of them so it’s exciting,” said Vander Berg.

Vander Berg has a passion for law enforcement, having received a degree in criminal justice from Northwestern College in May.

“I’ve worked with a lot of great women that are in the law enforcement area, and I think Jaycee will be a very good addition to the Le Mar’s Police Department,” said Jay King, director of Police Academy.

Jaycee is just one of many women who have decided to dedicate their lives to police work.

“I’ll be going into my 24th year of law enforcement, so to see it continue to get bigger for women is a great thing,” said Officer Donette Sassman.

Donette Sassman said there are 15 women in the Sioux City Police Department which is above the average of 10% for most departments.

“I thought it was great when I started, and the women before me would say the same thing I’m saying now, that it needs to keep growing and getting bigger so I’m happy to see it continuing down this path,” said Sassman.

“It’s been really cool to see the different ways a male versus a female approaches a job there are strengths in both,” said Vander Berg.

Officer Sassman said she has never had problems with co-workers in her field but she does have some advice for new female officers.

“Just tell her to keep grinding away at it you might have to do things two or three times better than the male officers but they will respect you,” said Sassman.

Jaycee still has six months of training at the Iowa Police Academy to go, but she said she couldn’t be more excited to keep Le Mars safe.