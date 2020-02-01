Growing concerns over South Dakota transgender treatment bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A controversial bill making its way through the South Dakota legislator would make it illegal for physicians to administer gender-change treatments to children under the age of 16.

The proposed law is intended to help protect young people’s health, but some believe it will have the opposite effect.

Local transgender activist, Vicky Whitmore says, “For me… If I could have done this a lot younger it would have been better.”

Whitmore says even at the early age of 2, she knew she was different.

“I remember stealing my sister’s clothes and going and dressing up,” says Whitmore.

But it wouldn’t be until she sought counseling…

Whitmore says, “I actually didn’t do this because I was transgender, I didn’t know what I was.”

That she would find out why.

Licensed mental health counselor, Laurel Meine says, “They know there’s some gender stuff, but they couldn’t put words to it.”

Meine has helped Whitmore and dozens of others through their transgender journeys.

Meine says, “They feel hopeless. They feel they’ll never be able to become the person they feel they are.”

But for the journeys of young people transitioning in South Dakota, a new bill could stop them starting.

Meine says, “I think physicians are very capable to make decisions and parents too. It worries me that’s being taken out of their hands.”

The proposed law would make it illegal for physicians to administer anyone under the age of 16 gender-changing treatments, including the use of puberty blockers.

Whitmore says, “If a doctor gets put in jail or isn’t allowed to help us then who are we supposed to turn to? Except for people that really don’t know what they’re doing.”

“I’d rather see a parent do a blocker than maybe find their child not still here because suicide is a high rate for transgender kids,” says Meine.

According to the CDC, 54% of transgender youth seriously considered taking their own lives last year and 29% made a suicide attempt.

Whitmore says, “I remember how hard it was for me. Most people don’t know this is life or death for most of us.”

Possibly putting the young lives the South Dakota bill is trying to protect in jeopardy.

Whitmore says, “It was a battle for me to become who I am and I finally figured it out and now they’re trying to take that away from others.”

The bill passed out of South Dakota’s House earlier this week and will head to the state Senate next week.

The ACLU is exploring their litigation options, should the bill be signed into law.