Groups work to help families impacted by Madison ICE raid

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – People in Madison, Nebraska are dealing with the aftermath of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid that ended with 14 people in custody.

Organizations are stepping in to help the families of the 14 people taken into custody during the raid.

“Regardless of the politicalness of something like this, we are about kids here in Madison. And any kid that walks into the door, we are going to put those kids first and we want them to succeed,” said Ehlers.

Madison Public Schools Superintendent Alan Ehlers said the raid at D&D Industries, Wednesday impacted 18 kids in his district.

“Many of these students have done nothing wrong but yet their lives are impacted. That would be probably the most dramatic thing that we are seeing,” said Ehlers.

“Right now, we have a lot of uncertainty and fear going around, and we are just there to provide assistance aid emotional (support), in all levels to be honest,” said Karina Perez, the executive director of Centro Hispano.

Centro Hispano has partnered with Madison Community Schools to give impacted families as much assistance as possible.

“A lot of families that are working and a lot of the surrounding communities support a lot of these workers,” said Perez.

The Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha is working to make sure the 14 people apprehended in the raid have legal representation.

“Our next steps are to bond out, so beyond that, we really can’t comment,” said Anna Harmon, an attorney with The Immigrant Legal Center.

“We know that this is a really impactful thing for direct families, kids, school, family members, so we are just there to see what void we can fill,” said Perez.

The 14 people apprehended in the D&D raid are being held in Omaha, Nebraska. That’s about 115 miles from Madison.